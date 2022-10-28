Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rugby League: Bradford's Sam Hallas brings 'experience' to Kurri Kurri Bulldogs next season

By Josh Callinan
October 28 2022 - 8:00pm
Bradford's Sam Hallas brings 'experience' to Kurri Kurri Bulldogs

Kurri Kurri coach Aaron Watts feels the "experience" brought by new recruit and former English Super League player Sam Hallas might be just what the Bulldogs need in 2023.

