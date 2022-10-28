Bradford's Sam Hallas brings 'experience' to Kurri Kurri Bulldogs

Kurri Kurri coach Aaron Watts feels the "experience" brought by new recruit and former English Super League player Sam Hallas might be just what the Bulldogs need in 2023.
Watts says Hallas, previously at Leeds Rhinos and most recently with second-division side Bradford Bulls, will likely play lock or hooker as Newcastle Rugby League's wooden spooners look to improve next year.
Hallas' injection at Kurri comes with club mainstay Mitch Cullen set for an extended stint on the sidelines due to off-season knee surgery.
"It's just that experience," Watts told the Newcastle Herald.
"He [Hallas] will probably play lock or hooker and having someone like Mitch Cullen out, we'll look to someone like him to help fill that void."
Hallas, 26, made four appearances for hometown Leeds in English Super League and Challenge Cup across 2016 and 2017.
He switched to English Championship team Bradford between 2018 and 2021, starting his 2022 campaign at Newcastle Thunder before returning to the Bulls.
Hallas is one of several signings now revealed by Kurri, joined by New Zealand pair Josh Justin Tameimounga Suli and Tyrall Waitapu.
Victorian under-21 representative Toa Edwards was also part of the announcement.
"There's a really good vibe around the club," Watts said.
Meanwhile, a $1 million allocation for Kurri Kurri Sportsground upgrades was included in this week's federal budget.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
