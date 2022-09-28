Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri Bulldogs bolster squad with new signings for 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Hawks back Fiso Vaisagote playing Hunter Rugby Union last month. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

FISO Vaisagote is poised to switch codes as the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs look to bolster their squad for next year's Newcastle Rugby League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.