FISO Vaisagote is poised to switch codes as the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs look to bolster their squad for next year's Newcastle Rugby League competition.
Having just represented the Hamilton Hawks in another Hunter Rugby Union grand final, Vaisagote is one of several signings with the 2022 wooden spooners.
Kurri coach Aaron Watts, approaching his second season in charge, confirmed Vaisagote, Scone centre Blake Johnston, Tyler Prince-Campbell from Macquarie and Victorian Ben McIntyre as new arrivals.
Watts said there were other players also in the wings, including from group 9 and England, set to join the current Bulldogs roster.
Kurri veteran Mitch Cullen, who recently notched up his 150th game in the top grade, will be the main departure as he undergoes knee surgery.
It comes on the back of the club announcing facility upgrades at Kurri Sportsground, including the dressing sheds underneath the grandstand, and Craig Richardson as women's tackle coach.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.