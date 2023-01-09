Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Central coach Phil Williams backs players following high turnover between Newcastle Rugby League seasons

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cal Briggs has signed with Central for 2023. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CENTRAL coach Phil Williams feels confident the Butcher Boys are up to the "challenge" in 2023 despite a high turnover of players at St John Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.