CENTRAL coach Phil Williams feels confident the Butcher Boys are up to the "challenge" in 2023 despite a high turnover of players at St John Oval.
Williams welcomes outside backs Cal Briggs (Macquarie), Mapu Uasi (The Entrance) and Greg Morris (Cessnock) from rival clubs this season along with Newcastle Rugby League premiership-winning halfback Andy Sumner and versatile Lachlan O'Brien after a Jersey Flegg campaign at the Knights.
These recruits, plus Central's existing core group, will attempt to fill the void left by multiple departures, including two-time best and fairest Luke Walsh (Northern Hawks), fellow playmaker Ryan Walsh (Wyong) and former Cook Islands representative Uiti Baker (Souths).
"It will be a challenge, but it's a new season with new players and new everything," Williams told the Newcastle Herald.
Briggs, Uasi and Morris are set to help replace centre pairing Kiah Cooper and Timanu Alexander, who have both joined the senior Walsh brother at promoted side the Hawks.
All three fresh Butcher Boys count as "impact players" in NSW Rugby League's point system, meaning they are now worth 25 each.
First-grade teams are allowed a maximum 120 points on game day.
"We have a few impact players but I'm pretty confident we can play all three on any given day with our best possible side and not have to leave anyone out," Williams said.
Sumner, most recently at second-division outfit Dora Creek, could line-up next to Fletcher Kennedy in the halves with the Walsh siblings now elsewhere.
Williams said Central junior O'Brien, part of the Rebels representative squad, "played nearly every position except front-row" when he debuted at the club two years ago.
The Butcher Boys finished second on the ladder in 2022 but were knocked out of the finals series following back-to-back losses.
Central resume pre-season training next week along with Maitland, Wests and Kurri Kurri while the Hawks, Lakes, Macquarie, Entrance and Wyong all start back on Tuesday. Cessnock are scheduled to return on Thursday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
