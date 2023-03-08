Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Light Read

Australian Idol singer Charlotte McKie sang to children at St John's Primary School in Lambton

By Damon Cronshaw
March 9 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian Idol contestant Charlotte McKie has encouraged kids to find their "true colours" in a special performance in Lambton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.