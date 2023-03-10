Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rebels utility Sam Clune tackles familiar foes in Wollongong for next round of NSW Country Championships

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Rebels utility Sam Clune. Picture by Adam McLean

REBELS utility Sam Clune will know Newcastle's upcoming NSW Country Championships opponents and venue better than most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.