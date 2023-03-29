Coach Keelan Hamilton concedes Maitland are still evolving as a team but is keen to see how they stack up against regular performers Broadmeadow at Cooks Square Park this Sunday.
The Magpies have already shown their top-four credentials in tight tussles with other likely finals contenders Charlestown (2-1) and Newcastle Olympic (3-2) without reward in their opening two outings this NPLW Northern NSW.
They then followed up a 2-0 win over New Lambton in round three with a resounding 19-0 victory against struggling Warners Bay on Sunday and are now eyeing unbeaten Magic, who drew 3-3 with Olympic in a thrilling encounter last weekend.
"We've got a few new players and I think we're still evolving as a team as well but I've been really happy with all of the players who have come to the club this year," Hamilton said. "They're all fitting in really well.
"We'll approach this game the same as any week. We'll focus on ourselves mainly, try to be the best version of ourselves that we can be and the outcome will take care of itself from there.
"Broadmeadow are obviously one of the top sides in the competition so it's a good test for us. They're a team that we aspire to be like in terms of winning games consistently in this league and we're looking forward to it."
Chelsea Greguric led the way against the Panthers with a five-goal haul. Former Magic striker Lucy Kell could be set for her first first-grade outing in Maitland colours after returning from injury through reserve grade last weekend.
