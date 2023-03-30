While Jaffas have had a slow start to 2023, Magic have overcome the loss of coach Damian Zane and key players from last year to sit second with three wins. They beat Cooks Hill last week 2-0 with a double from Riley Smith and have Jake Harris (illness) and James Cresnar (ankle) back for the Jaffas clash. Keanu Moore has served a one-week ban for his red-carded foul in the 3-2 win over Olympic but he is under a fitness cloud.