Lambton Jaffas will welcome back the experienced Riley McNaughton to their squad for Friday's night NPL men's Northern NSW test against Broadmeadow at Magic Park.
McNaughton, embarking on his third stint with Jaffas, was one of several players to join the 2022 champions from Cooks Hill with coach David Tanchevski but his return has been delayed by injury and illness across the opening four rounds.
He missed the first game with a calf strain and has since been sidelined with appendicitis, which required surgery.
He comes in as youngster Josh Benson is sidelined with a hamstring strain from last week's 1-0 win over Edgeworth - Lambton's first victory of the year. Bailey Newton came on for Benson and will likely start in his place against Magic, opening up a bench spot for McNaughton.
"He's never a flairy, standout player but he does the work that goes unnoticed," Tanchevski said of McNaughton, who he coached previously also at Charlestown and Jaffas.
"He always gets through a mountain of work and you never get a bad game from him. He's consistent, a good senior guy to have in there and he's versatile. You can play him in midfield or at right-back, so he complements our team really well.
"We'll probably just give him limited minutes off the bench tomorrow, but having someone experienced to come on at the back end is going to be important in a game like that."
While Jaffas have had a slow start to 2023, Magic have overcome the loss of coach Damian Zane and key players from last year to sit second with three wins. They beat Cooks Hill last week 2-0 with a double from Riley Smith and have Jake Harris (illness) and James Cresnar (ankle) back for the Jaffas clash. Keanu Moore has served a one-week ban for his red-carded foul in the 3-2 win over Olympic but he is under a fitness cloud.
The 2.30pm New Lambton versus Valentine match on Saturday has been moved to Darling Street Oval because the Alder Park pitch is out of action after rye grass work.
Also on Saturday, Cooks Hill host Olympic at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field (5pm) and Maitland take on Weston at Cooks Square Park (7.30pm). On Sunday at 2.30pm, Edgeworth travel to Macquarie Field take on Lakes, while leaders Charlestown welcome Adamstown to Lisle Carr Oval.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
