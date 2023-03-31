CARDIFF coach Danny Priest reckons it's "definitely achievable" for the Hawks to better last year's preliminary-final exit this season.
The Hawks begin their Black Diamond Cup campaign on the road today against reigning premiers Killarney Vale, who were the dominant force last season along with fellow grand finalists Terrigal Avoca.
After finishing the regular season third following nine wins and six losses, the Hawks put themselves in a position to qualify for the grand final but were well beaten by Terrigal Avoca.
The 47-point loss came after they beat Terrigal for the first time in years earlier in the season and narrowly lost two other encounters with the 2019-20 premiers.
Priest, who has returned as Cardiff coach for a second year, expects the Central Coast clubs to be strong again this season but hopes his side can bridge the gap to last year's top two.
"We have Killarney Vale round one, we've got a few out, but it will be good to see where we're at," he said. "Terrigal, they're always thereabouts; they are the benchmark.
"But we've beaten them and they've beaten us.
"It's definitely achievable."
Priest said the Hawks had a number of "significant losses" from last season's squad, including Trent Thompson, Billy Towers, Trevon Sherrin and Brayden Hawkins, but had "probably brought more in than what we've lost".
"Trent, Bill and Braydo were probably amongst our best 10 last year," he said.
Among the club's gains are Wagga Wagga products Xavier Lyons and Will Graetz, and former Matiland player Jarrod Steinert.
"We've been lucky on that front, with guys rolling in or people who know someone moving up," Priest said.
"We never really had a big key forward, which we do now [in Will Graetz], and the guys that have come in have given us more pace which is the way we played anyway. So to add to that is great."
Sydney Swans Academy duo Lachlan Macnamara and Max King are expected to feature for Cardiff later in the season, Priest said.
Elsewhere in the opening round, Newcastle City take on Warners Bay at Feighan Oval, Singleton host Terrigal-Avoca and Maitland are at home to competition returners The Entrance Bateau Bay at Max McMahon Oval.
Nelson Bay have the bye.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
