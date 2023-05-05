The return of captain Sophie Stapleford could not have come at a better time for Maitland as they attempt to break a form slump against joint leaders Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.
The Magpies' fearless leader is set to be unleashed after being sidelined for a FIFA-enforced 30-day break between playing professionally and in an amateur match.
The 29-year-old forward is coming off her debut A-League Women's season, making 11 appearances for the Newcastle Jets.
Although he would have loved to have had her sooner, coach Keelan Hamilton described Stapleford's return as "a good boost" as Maitland look to stay in touch with the top four.
They have slipped to fifth place on 12 points, one adrift of Adamstown (13) in fourth, after consecutive losses to Rosebud (3-2) then third-placed Charlestown (2-1).
"We've made bad mistakes in the games we've lost and I think we just need to be a bit more consistent," Hamilton said.
"The competition's pretty tight so you need to perform at a pretty good standard every week to win.
"We need to be better in all facets and if we can do that we know that we can give the teams in the competition above us trouble, but we have to show that on Sunday."
Olympic, who are level-pegged with Broadmeadow atop the NPLW Northern NSW standings on 19 points but are first with a superior goal difference, were 3-2 winners over Maitland in round two and remain unbeaten in seven outings.
They have signed long-serving Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho, who has retired from elite-level football.
The game has been brought forward to a midday kick-off.
The gap to Adamstown could widen if Maitland do not seal victory with Rosebud likely to easily account for winless Warners Bay (0) at Adamstown Oval on Sunday (2.30pm).
Sixth-placed New Lambton, on seven points, have been bolstered by the inclusion of Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews as they also look to move within striking distance of the top four.
The Eagles play Azzurri (18) at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday (4pm).
Charlestown were 3-0 winners over the Eagles in round two but face a much stronger attack this time around.
"Last time we played [Azzurri] they were very fast-paced up front," New Lambton coach Greg Lowe said.
"We know that they try to play through wide areas, looking for crosses and shots from wide areas as well.
"We feel like we've got the defensive ability to deal with it, but now with the firepower we have I'm pretty confident that we can get a win."
Broadmeadow travel to Taree to play seventh-placed Mid Coast (three) in the other round-nine game on Sunday (4pm).
All games are Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
