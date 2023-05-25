Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth strike late to knock Charlestown out of Australia Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Edgeworth scored twice deep in extra-time to knock NPL leaders Charlestown out of the Australia Cup and set up a clash with Lambton Jaffas in the final eight play-offs in Northern NSW.

