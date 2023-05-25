Edgeworth strike late to knock Charlestown out of Australia Cup

Smith scored a sixth-minute penalty after earning the chance when taken down in the box. In the 10th minute, Benson curled a shot inside the right post after pouncing on a failed clearance. Brymora knocked in a loose ball in the 35th minute after Smith's header off a corner hit the post. Wells beat defenders before burying his shot in the 44th minute. Benson completed the onslaught with the last kick of the half after Smith teed him up following a poor clearance.