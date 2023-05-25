Edgeworth strike late to knock Charlestown out of Australia Cup

Edgeworth scored twice deep in extra-time to knock NPL leaders Charlestown out of the Australia Cup and set up a clash with Lambton Jaffas in the final eight play-offs in Northern NSW.
The Eagles downed Azzurri 2-0 on Wednesday night in the fifth round of NNSW preliminaries with an own goal about five minutes from the end of extra-time, then a sealer from substitute Joe Melmeth at the death. Tyson Jackson provided the well-placed cross for the own goal.
Edgeworth, who are equal second in the NPL, four points behind Charlestown, now meet Jaffas on the June long weekend in the sixth round. Broadmeadow play Bangalow, Maitland meet Belmont Swansea and the winner of next Tuesday's Olympic versus Valentine match take on Alstonville in the other games. Two spots are on offer in the national round of 32 draw.
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness was proud of the effort against Azzurri from many of his young players who stepped into the breach, especially after the early loss of Jacob Pepper to hamstring tightness.
Schoolboys representatives Mason King and Sam Jones were promoted from reserve grade to start, while Callum Stalling and Josh Gorman played crucial roles off the bench.
"Cal came on about 10 minutes into the second half and did really well, Joey came on just after that, and Josh Gorman came on at fulltime and did really well also," McGuinness said.
"The boys who got their opportunity did great and I knew they would. They've done all their pre-season in and around the first team. We've been combined as a group, and they are working hard on their game. I was very pleased for them."
Also on Wednesday night, Broadmeadow surged into fourth place in the NPL with a first-half blitz of New Lambton in a 5-0 victory, while Newcastle Olympic and Valentine fought out a goalless draw in catch-up games.
Josh Benson scored a double, while Riley Smith, Dom Brymora and Bailey Wells got one each as Magic went to half-time 5-0 up.
Smith scored a sixth-minute penalty after earning the chance when taken down in the box. In the 10th minute, Benson curled a shot inside the right post after pouncing on a failed clearance. Brymora knocked in a loose ball in the 35th minute after Smith's header off a corner hit the post. Wells beat defenders before burying his shot in the 44th minute. Benson completed the onslaught with the last kick of the half after Smith teed him up following a poor clearance.
The rout took Broadmeadow to 21 points, equal with Olympic but ahead on goals.
Olympic played Valentine (15 points) at Hunter Sports Centre, bringing all 12 teams together on 12 games completed.
Valentine coach Adam Hughes was happy with his side's approach and performance on the heavy pitch but rued their missed chances.
"I thought we had a very good first half but unfortunately we didn't capitalise on moments again," Hughes said. "It's the story of our season so far."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
