Newcastle Uni staff vote to strike next week

University of Newcastle National Tertiary Education Union members have voted to strike next week as part of a long-running enterprise bargaining dispute over pay and conditions.
The 24-hour strike is scheduled for next Thursday June 1.
NTEU Newcastle Branch president Associate Professor Terry Summers said on Friday that the strike was a protest against the university's unwillingness to continue bargaining.
"We are demonstrating our displeasure at the university's actions," he said.
"Our preference is to bargain in good faith and come to an agreement. We believe that the idea that you go for arbitration and take control away from the staff at the university is not the best option."
The university's academic staff covered by the NTEU previously rejected an offer which included a pay increase of 13 per cent over three years, backdated to April this year.
The university's Community and Public Sector Union members voted in favour of a proposed professional staff agreement.
University vice-chancellor Alex Zelinsky said in a message to staff on Tuesday that it was "now obvious to us that it is no longer possible to reach consensus through continued negotiations".
But Associate Professor Summers said the union believed the parties were close to reaching an agreement prior to the university's decision to seek arbitration.
"We weren't that far away (from reaching an agreement)," he said.
"What brought this on was a revised pay offer that our members rejected because of an inequity between casual and permanent staff.
"To go for so long and then say 'bugger it' suggests they were seeking to delay until the new (industrial) legislation comes in and then go to the Fair Work Commission."
A university spokesman declined to comment about the strike action.
The university is expected to remain open throughout the strike.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
