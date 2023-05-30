Lambton Jaffas secure former Broadmeadow midfielder

Lambton Jaffas have signed former Jets Youth and Broadmeadow midfielder Michael Finlayson for the rest of the season.
Finlayson, who most recently played in the NPL for Magic in 2016, hails from the Mid North Coast and came to Newcastle as a youngster to play for the Jets before joining Broadmeadow.
He returned home and has played since for Port Macquarie club, the Saints.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski rated Finlayson highly during his time in the NPL and believed he "will be a good signing for us".
"He's been playing in Coffs Harbour," Tanchevski said.
"I'm not sure if he's been playing at a high level so it may take him time to adapt, but he's fit and he's been playing."
Midfielder Kaleb Cox was another addition in the window last week for changes and he made his debut off the bench in Sunday's 3-3 draw with Weston.
Jaffas are searching for a back-up keeper to skipper Ben Kennedy after the departure of Ryan Furness, who has joined the Jets program. Tanchevski had 15-year-old Hunter Kemenade on the bench on Sunday.
"We are talking to a few young boys, trying to fill that reserve grade spot, but there's a couple of younger boys there that are quite good, so we're going to rotate them around to give them opportunities," he said.
The Jaffas are rumoured to also be adding retired A-League star Nikolai Topor-Stanley, but he may not be available until his Western United contract ends on June 30.
