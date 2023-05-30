Newcastle Herald
Lambton Jaffas secure former Broadmeadow midfielder

By Craig Kerry
May 31 2023 - 6:00am
Michael Finlayson playing for Broadmeadow in 2016. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Michael Finlayson playing for Broadmeadow in 2016. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Lambton Jaffas have signed former Jets Youth and Broadmeadow midfielder Michael Finlayson for the rest of the season.

