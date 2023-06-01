Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic advance to NNSWF Women's League Cup final

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
Sophie McDonald, left, scored a hat-trick as Newcastle Olympic defeated Charlestown 4-2 in the NNSW Women's League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Olympic will play Maitland in the first ever Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) Women's League Cup final after beating Charlestown 4-2 in their semi-final at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.

