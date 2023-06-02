Weston Bears keeper set for full return against Edgeworth

Weston coach Kew Jaliens expects to have top keeper Gerard Roebuck in goals for the entire clash with Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Sunday, despite his half-time substitution last week in his comeback from concussion issues.
Roebuck returned in the 3-3 draw with Lambton Jaffas last Sunday after missing four NPL games with problems arising from a second head knock in the April 30 win over Lake Macquarie.
However, he did not return for the second half, where the Bears gave up a 1-0 lead at the break, then a 3-1 advantage late.
Before the setbacks, Roebuck had proven to be a quality recruit this season for the Bears, who are second on 25 points after 13 rounds.
Jaliens said Roebuck was taken off as a precaution only last week and he would be fit to take on the Eagles, who sit just a point behind the Bears in fourth.
"It was Gerard's first game back after two previous head knocks ... he's on the way back, but we just had to be careful settling him back in," Jaliens said.
"When I was in Holland I had [Australian] Joey Didulica as a goalkeeper and he suffered from a head knock, came back too early and had a major setback and still suffers from it to this day, so I'm very careful with players' health and care.
"He didn't get another [knock last week] but during the week after the sessions he was still a bit dizzy so that's why [he came off]. He felt good after the game so he should be all right to play the full game against Edgy."
While Weston are looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish against Jaffas, Edgeworth are trying to recover from a 5-3 loss to Broadmeadow in which they led 2-0 until the 53rd minute.
Coach Peter McGuinness said the toll of a 120-minute Australia Cup win over NPL leaders Charlestown midweek told late against the quick Magic attack.
Making the Eagles' task tougher this week is a long list of injured and ill players. Andrew Pawiak (hip) is out, while Pat Wheeler (leg), Sascha Montefiore, Jarryd Sutherland (ankle), Nick and Tom Curran and Sam Jones (sick) are in doubt.
On Saturday at 5pm, Valentine (15 points) play Cooks Hill (13) at Hunter Sports Centre. On Sunday from 2.30pm, Charlestown (28) welcome Maitland (21), Broadmeadow (24) host Newcastle Olympic (24) and Adamstown (8) travel to Lake Macquarie (1). New Lambton (8) played Jaffas (21) on Friday night at Alder Park.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.