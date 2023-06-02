Newcastle Herald
Weston Bears keeper set for full return against Edgeworth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 2 2023 - 8:00pm
Gerard Roebuck and coach Kew Jaliens. Picture Weston Bears
Gerard Roebuck and coach Kew Jaliens. Picture Weston Bears

Weston coach Kew Jaliens expects to have top keeper Gerard Roebuck in goals for the entire clash with Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Sunday, despite his half-time substitution last week in his comeback from concussion issues.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

