Thrashville is back in September, bigger and heavier than ever.
Organisers have delivered the largest line-up in the festival's six-year history after a tumultuous couple of years of cancellations and reschedules.
Progressive rock three-piece COG headlines the Hunter Valley festival and will be joined by Mammal, Civic, Shady Nasty, Crocodylus, Downgirl, Wildheart, Dane Blacklock & The Preatures Daughter, Fifth Dawn, Bloody Hell, Dust, Fungas, Where's Jimmy, Private Wives, Boudicca, Telurian and Doris.
More acts are expected to be announced in the coming months covering a range of musical styles and genres.
Tickets to Thrashville 2023 on September 8 and 9 are on sale now via: dashville.com.au/thrashville
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.