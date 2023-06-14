A GoFundMe for the victims of the horror bus crash near Greta and their loved ones has closed with members of the public urged to donate to a Rotary fundraiser instead.
An outpouring of support has flowed to the victims and their families in the wake of the heartbreaking crash that killed 10 people after a wedding in the Hunter Valley on Sunday.
The online fundraiser had raised more than $121,000 in just 21 hours, thanks to generous donations from friends and complete strangers across the country.
In a post to the page, GoFundMe organiser and Singleton Australian Football Club (AFC) secretary Melanie Sunderland thanked everyone who had asked where they can continue to donate.
"Members of the public looking to support the families and injured through a donation are encouraged to visit Rotary at www.rawcs.org.au," she said.
"The fund will be able to collect and dispense swiftly to those in need. Thank you once again, Singleton Roosters AFC."
The new fund will be co-managed by the state government and Rotary Australia, providing benevolent relief and support to survivors, victims and their immediate families following the fatal crash.
NSW Premier Chris Minns, who is in Singleton this morning, has announced a $100,000 donation to the fund.
"When tragic events like this occur, it's the Australian way to reach out and support one another," he said.
"I know many people are looking at ways to support the families affected by this heartbreaking accident, and I encourage people to donate directly through the website - it's the quickest way to get funds to those who need them most."
The donation will be made from the Premier's Discretionary Fund.
Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit rawcs.org.au under the Hunter Valley (NSW) Bus Tragedy Fund.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
