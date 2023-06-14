Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

GoFundMe for Greta bus crash victims closes for Rotary fundraiser

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floral tributes and messages for victims have been left on Wine Country Drive near the site of the bus crash. Picture by Simone De Peak
Floral tributes and messages for victims have been left on Wine Country Drive near the site of the bus crash. Picture by Simone De Peak

A GoFundMe for the victims of the horror bus crash near Greta and their loved ones has closed with members of the public urged to donate to a Rotary fundraiser instead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.