Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Northstars poised for second half of Australian Ice Hockey League season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 23 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Northstars captain Liam Manwarring in action earlier this year. The Novocastrians have reached the halfway mark of the Australian Ice Hockey League for 2023. Picture supplied
Newcastle Northstars captain Liam Manwarring in action earlier this year. The Novocastrians have reached the halfway mark of the Australian Ice Hockey League for 2023. Picture supplied

COACH Kevin Noble hopes the best is yet to come for the Newcastle Northstars in 2023, but feels they reach Australian Ice Hockey League's halfway mark in good shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.