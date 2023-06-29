Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth welcome Australia Cup challenge against Western United

By Craig Kerry
June 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Edgeworth's Jacob Pepper
Edgeworth's Jacob Pepper

Edgeworth have welcomed the challenge of hosting the potential competitive Western United debut of former Jets star Angus Thurgate in the Australia Cup in August.

