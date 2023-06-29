Edgeworth welcome Australia Cup challenge against Western United

Edgeworth have welcomed the challenge of hosting the potential competitive Western United debut of former Jets star Angus Thurgate in the Australia Cup in August.
The Eagles and Broadmeadow, who face NPL NSW side Sydney United 58, secured home matches in the round of 32 draw on Wednesday night.
The Newcastle Jets will also host a game, if they defeat Melbourne Victory in their play-off on July 17 in Darwin. The winner of that match is then at home against Brisbane Roar.
Broadmeadow and Edgeworth, the most successful Northern NSW NPL teams in the cup's nine-year history, were hoping for a winnable away match for their players to experience, but the home games, which look set to draw healthy crowds, are huge boosts for their clubs.
The likely return of Thurgate to the Hunter is sure to attract even more interest in Edgeworth's match at Jack McLaughlan Oval. A product of the Jets academy, the 23-year-old knocked back an offer to stay at Newcastle to join Western United on a three-year deal.
Edgeworth boss Peter McGuinness is a former Jets Youth coach of Thurgate.
"I would think it will be his first competitive game, his debut for them, and it will be interesting to see him and Tommy Curran line up against each other," McGuinness said.
"They were teammates at the Jets for a long time through the youth system.
"I know everyone wanted the away trip that you thought you could win, then you go to the next round, but this a great opportunity and a good reward for the club to get a home game against an A-League club.
"Hopefully Newcastle football fans get out and support both Broadmeadow and Edgy in those games."
The matches will be played on August 4, 9, 10, 13 or 14.
The Eagles, who have former A-League players Jacob Pepper and Josh Rose, last made the national stage of the cup in 2019, when they fell to the Jets 5-1 at home in the last 16. They have also had home cup games against A-League sides Western Sydney (2016) and Melbourne City (2015), losing 5-1 and 2-1 respectively.
Western United won the 2022 A-League championship but missed the finals last season, finishing seventh. McGuinness expected the John Aloisi-coached team to bounce back.
"They underachieved last season, they would be the first to admit that, but they still have enough quality on the park," he said.
"I think they will go a lot better next season."
Meanwhile, Broadmeadow announced on Wednesday that coach John Bennis would be stepping aside after this season because of work and family commitments.
Bennis, who told the Herald on Tuesday he was weighing up the role for 2023, will "continue to play an integral role in leading our JDL technical coaching team".
Magic's round of 32 cup match will be Sydney United 58's first on the national stage since their fans' behaviour marred a 2-0 loss to Macarthur in October last year.
Football Australia issued life bans to two spectators for making Nazi salutes. FA also imposed a $15,000 fine and several suspended penalties against United.
Magic have missed a place in the round of 32 just twice.
"I think their game against Croatia [Sydney United] will be well supported," McGuinness said.
"They will come up the freeway, but you will also get the whole Croatian community in Newcastle involved as well."
