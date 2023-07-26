Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jack Milner to stand trial in Newcastle court accused of Darby Street sexual assault

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 26 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man denies sexually assaulting, choking woman near Newcastle hotel
Man denies sexually assaulting, choking woman near Newcastle hotel

A YOUNG man is set to fight allegations at trial that he randomly attacked a woman outside a Newcastle hotel late at night and sexually assaulted her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.