Man denies sexually assaulting, choking woman near Newcastle hotel

A YOUNG man is set to fight allegations at trial that he randomly attacked a woman outside a Newcastle hotel late at night and sexually assaulted her.
Jack Milner was flanked by support people when he fronted Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two charges.
"That's a matter that didn't resolve, Your Honour," Milner's defence solicitor said.
The then 19-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting and choking a woman not known to him outside a licensed venue on Darby Street on November 25 last year.
"The matter's now committed for trial in Newcastle District Court," magistrate Janine Lacy said.
Milner will front the higher court for the first time next month, where he will formally enter not guilty pleas again and be given a date to stand trial.
He has denied charges of aggravated sexual assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and intentionally choking a person without consent.
Milner was granted bail on strict conditions after his arrest last year, including that $10,000 be deposited to the court, and he report to police daily.
Emergency services were called to the hotel about 11.50pm on November 25, 2022, after reports had man had sexually assaulted a woman.
The police case is that Milner forced himself upon the woman, who was a stranger to him at the time.
Newcastle City Police District officers established a crime scene, which was forensically examined.
Detectives launched Strike Force Molyneaux to investigate the alleged attack.
The State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad and detectives raided a Merewether Heights home on December 10, 2022, and arrested the then teenager.
He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged.
