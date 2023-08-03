Newcastle Herald
Brett Andrew Button now charged with 63 counts relating to devastating Greta bus crash

By Sam Rigney
Updated August 3 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Bus driver Brett Button leaving Cessnock police station after he was granted bail on June 13. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
PROSECUTORS have laid 43 additional charges against the bus driver accused of causing the death of 10 passengers and injuring dozens more in a crash at Greta in June.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

