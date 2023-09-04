Magic leaders ready to shake off injury scares for NPL grand final

Broadmeadow striker Jayden Stewardson says it will take more than his head knock from Sunday's physical clash with Charlestown to keep him out of Saturday night's NPL men's grand final against Lambton Jaffas.
And he's confident skipper Jeremy Wilson will overcome an ankle injury to lead his side out at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Stewardson, who wore the captain's armband in the second half of Sunday's 1-0 preliminary final win, was knocked over in what looked like a head clash with Azzurri defender Taylor Regan late in the match at Magic Park.
Stewardson appeared stunned but he played on after being assessed by medical staff. Regan was booked for the challenge.
Stewardson said on Monday the contact was to his nose and he was fine.
"It's been pretty good, I'm just lucky it's still straight," Stewardson joked.
"But I'm sweet and I'm ready to go. It was a bit of mud in the eyes I think [when stunned]. But I dusted myself off.
"It will take a bit more than that to keep me out, especially for a grand final."
Wilson is a bigger injury concern for Magic. He battled through ongoing bone bruising in his lower leg to play the first half on Sunday before succumbing to the pain. He returned two weeks earlier to get through 82 minutes in the major semi-final loss to Jaffas after missing the qualifying final against Azzurri.
"He's obviously been struggling with that ankle since the State Cup final, but he's a trooper and he wants to be out there as much as I do," Stewardson said.
"He's the captain and he'll want to be there on game day."
In greater doubt is Keanu Moore, who missed the preliminary final with a hamstring problem.
"We'll have to see at the back end of the week if he's got any chance," coach John Bennis said.
