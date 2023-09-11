What do you get when you put a publisher, medtech designer, musician and website designer on a retired Sea Shepherd boat?
Why, a book launch of course.
When Christina Gerakiteys began meeting entrepreneurs, she was drawn in by their unique stories. A project formed in the back of her mind: 'This needs to be a book'.
The Newcastle musician-turned-consultant has spent seven years learning the stories of innovators across the country and now, her labour of love has launched.
Celebrating Success One Failure At A Time tells the stories of seven entrepreneurs who have worked through adversity to create a product they love (and are selling).
Among those featured are Jaqui Lane, a writer and publisher specialising in business books; Amanda and Catherine Graham, who co-founded the retirement living site Downsizing.com.au; and Jennifer Holland, a medtech developer.
Their stories are diverse but Ms Gerekiteys believes one thing rings true through all their experiences.
"If you don't ask, you don't get," she said of the entrepreneurs' relentless spirit.
Her sentiment was shared in a panel of featured innovators, for all of whom it took several years to launch a successful business.
For the panel, finding your stride is about looking ahead and finding the next thing to aspire to, even if the first idea fails.
For Ms Holland, an accountant-turned-medtech founder, it took multiple meetings with chemists before even one of her products was stocked.
"You have to innovate," Ms Holland said. "You need to see what's changing in the market."
"I knew this was important to share," Ms Gerakiteys said.
The night was backdropped by Newcastle harbour, atop the MV Steve Irwin, a Sea Shepherd ship now restored for events and education - a fitting location for the book launch.
Owner Kerrie Goodall is, like those featured in the book, relentless for causes important to her. She restored the renowned anti-whaling ship and now teaches Novocastrians about ocean conservation.
Ms Gerekiteys' book is available from her website, https://www.christinagerakiteys.global.
