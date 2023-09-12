Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Duo add depth to Lambton Jaffas double NPL title defence

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Pratt playing for Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil
Sean Pratt playing for Maitland. Picture by Marina Neil

Lambton Jaffas have added Sydney Olympic's Matthew Buettner and Maitland midfielder Sean Pratt to their NPL men's double title defence in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.