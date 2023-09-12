Back-up Knights playmaker Adam Clune believes his recent run of first-grade games have offered the perfect preparation for Newcastle's semi-final showdown against the Warriors in New Zealand on Saturday.
Eveready deputy Clune looks set to replace injured halfback Jackson Hastings for the 4.05pm (AEST) match at Auckland's Go Media Stadium.
Hastings is yet to be formally ruled out but, after re-injuring his leg and failing to finish the side's 30-28 win over Canberra on Sunday, is in major doubt.
Newcastle's regular No.7 had missed three games prior to the elimination final due to his original syndesmosis injury.
The 28-year-old, who prior to those games had spent the entire year in NSW Cup, is now drawing confidence from the late-season call up ahead of what would be the biggest game of his career and Newcastle's first semi-final since 2013.
"The Sharks and the Rabbits games with the home crowd and that sort of atmosphere was, speaking to some of the other guys, similar to a semi-final," Clune told the Newcastle Herald on Tuesday.
"The pressures are a little bit different, but I think just getting those reps in with the team and having the trust from the group, they know who I am and how I play, but to have those games and make a smooth transition for the guys is something that gives me confidence.
"I have that belief in the group and the guys have said if I'm needed, they back me.
"So it's obviously super special to have that from your teammates and the coaching staff."
Clune's run of games ahead of the finals, likewise those of Dylan Lucas who shapes as injured back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon's replacement, could prove invaluable for the Knights in the do-or-die clash across the ditch.
"Having those games is definitely holding me in good stead and I think I'm in a better position now because I've played those games," Clune, who has made 46 NRL appearances but never played finals, said.
"The thing is, you're probably asking yourself a few more questions if I hadn't played any first grade this year, but to have that in my back pocket, it puts me in a better position.
"You can't replicate finals games, and playing over there and against a great team in the finals the pressures are different, but it's definitely given me confidence."
Lucas played every minute of Newcastle's wins over Cronulla (32-6) and St George Illawarra (32-12) in the last two rounds of the regular season, and was 18th man against the Raiders.
"If I get the tap on the shoulder, I'll be ready to go," the 23-year-old declared on Tuesday.
Newcastle's rookie of the year, Lucas has essentially prepared all season for such a task, having transitioned into the back-row and played the entire NSW Cup campaign on the left edge where Fitzgibbon plays.
After making his NRL debut in round three, he will likely now make just his seventh top-flight appearance in what is a sold-out semi-final.
"It'll be very exciting," Lucas said. "We're all very excited to head over to New Zealand and go over there and get the job done.
"I feel like I'm ready to go. I had those last couple of weeks there building the connection with the boys, and the boys are still playing some good footy.
"I just [need to] come in and do my job well."
Newcastle's official team list will released at 4pm.
