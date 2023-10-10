Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

NSW government's new police drug powers must be supported by increased funding for treatment, rehabilitation services, Hunter lawyer says

By Nick Bielby
October 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The introduction of new powers to allow police to issue reversible fines for people caught with small amounts of illicit substances is a welcome move and shows that the so-called war on drugs has not been working, a prominent Hunter lawyer says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.