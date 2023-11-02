A WOMAN remains behind bars accused of shooting with the intent to kill after two people were injured at Lake Macquarie last month.
Dakota Rhianne Clarke was refused bail when she fronted Newcastle Local Court for the first time on the charges on Thursday.
Extensive investigations into the alleged shooting led detectives to the 25-year-old woman at Wallsend at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Police were first called to Cassia Crescent at Gateshead about 2am on September 21 after reports bullets had been fired in the residential area.
Officers rushed to the scene and found a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds.
They were both treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to John Hunter Hospital for further medical attention.
Lake Macquarie detectives set up a crime scene and launched an investigation.
The breakthrough came after police made a public appeal for information as part of the investigation, releasing CCTV footage of a person they wanted to speak to.
Clarke was taken into custody at a Bousfield Street address then taken to Waratah Police Station.
She was charged with shooting with the intent to murder; and discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
She has not been required to enter pleas, and the case was adjourned to later this month.
Clarke was the second person arrested in connection with the alleged shooting, after a 31-year-old man was charged on September 25.
He remains before the courts.
