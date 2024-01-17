'Grateful': family's heartfelt message to lawyers in Hunter bus crash case

THE FAMILY of doctor Rebecca Mullen has spoken out after leaving Newcastle court on Wednesday, where manslaughter charges were levelled against the driver in the Greta bus crash case.
Singleton's Matt Mullen lost his beloved Bec in the June 11 tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10.
He said a heartfelt thank you to representatives from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the way they have treated the families involved so far, and their tireless work on the matter.
Mr Mullen and his family have been going to Newcastle court as the case moved through the system for the past seven months.
"We're really grateful and happy with the work of the DPP," Mr Mullen told the Newcastle Herald after leaving court on Wednesday.
"We are stoked with how we have been treated and the work of the DPP."
Mr Mullen said representatives from the DPP office had been remarkable at ensuring all victims' families were kept informed as much as possible.
An additional 26 charges were laid against Brett Andrew Button, the man accused of causing the deadly crash, during a brief mention in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday.
The 59-year-old now faces 89 charges, including the fresh 10 counts of manslaughter, and 16 of driving a motor vehicle furiously, causing bodily harm.
Investigations into how the horrific crash unfolded are continuing.
"The bottom line is, the DPP are of the opinion that these charges are warranted, and we are happy for the lawyers and the courts to decide what is right," Mr Mullen said.
Button has not been required to enter pleas to the charges, and remains on strict bail.
He was excused from appearing at Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, but is expected to front in person when his case is called in March.
Prosecutors allege Button was behind the wheel of a coach heading from a Wandin Estate wedding to Singleton on the night of June 11, 2023, when it rolled.
The crash killed 10, many from the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club and local community, and injured dozens of others.
The bus tragedy has gone down in history as one of Australia's worst road disasters, sending shockwaves through tight-knit Hunter Valley towns and right across the nation.
Families - including the Mullens and Adam Bray, father of crash victim Zachary Bray - have been fighting for bus safety reform in the aftermath of the devastating crash.
