Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

The $20-billion entity born out of the merger of Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank has revealed its new incoming chair. Samantha Martin-Williams has been appointed as the new NGM Group board head, making her the first woman to hold the position in the organisation's history.
The Newcastle Knights are close to announcing the signing of James Schiller after agreeing to terms with the young Canberra Raiders flyer. It is understood Schiller has informed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart that he has accepted Newcastle's offer to join them next year, on a deal for at least the following two seasons.
Kalyn Ponga suffered a hip-pointer injury in Thursday night's 22-20 loss at home to Sydney Roosters while attempting to stop a try by winger Anthony Tupou in the 17th minute, and battled on under duress until half-time, when he received a series of pain-killing injections.
The Department of Planning has threatened to strip the City of Newcastle of its planning powers if it does not put a controversial plan for the development of 505 Minmi Road on public exhibition. The directive comes less than a month after the council's planning staff said they had no option but to support plans for the nearby Minmi Estate development, which will see up to 858-lot residential lots created on the city's western fringe.
About 50 metres off Stockton's shoreline, an irregular, dark patch of water is moving gradually north. It's what commercial mullet fisherman Greg Tarrant has been looking for most of his life. Mr Tarrant is the third generation of a family of anglers from the Hunter. He has been chasing mullet for more than 41 years as they come out of the estuaries along the east coast and into the sea to spawn in an annual migration.
Newcastle has cleaned up in this year's Australian Small Business Champion Awards. More than 35 small businesses from the region made the finalists list in 2024, with eight taking home the top gong in their category. Mayfield-based Farrar and Sons Bakehouse took home the award for best bakery.
CLUB captain Brandon O'Neill feels "guilty" about leaving the Newcastle Jets at the end of this season but says family must come first. O'Neill has been granted a release by the Jets and will return to his home town of Perth for personal reasons.
The head of one of Australia's big four banks has given Newcastle a ringing endorsement, declaring it "checks more boxes than most parts of the country", including the capital cities. ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott was also full of praise for the Hunter Valley, which he described as a "part of the country that stacks up incredibly well", on his regional tour of the nation.
