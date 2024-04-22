Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

About 50 metres off Stockton's shoreline, an irregular, dark patch of water is moving gradually north. It's what commercial mullet fisherman Greg Tarrant has been looking for most of his life. Mr Tarrant is the third generation of a family of anglers from the Hunter. He has been chasing mullet for more than 41 years as they come out of the estuaries along the east coast and into the sea to spawn in an annual migration.