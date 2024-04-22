Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Through the lens: our top photos from the past week in news

JD
By Jeanne Dillon
April 22 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New chair steering $20-billion Newcastle merged bank

The $20-billion entity born out of the merger of Newcastle Permanent and the Greater Bank has revealed its new incoming chair. Samantha Martin-Williams has been appointed as the new NGM Group board head, making her the first woman to hold the position in the organisation's history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jeanne Dillon

Editorial Admin

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.