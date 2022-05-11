MEREWETHER mentor Jamie Lind has no doubts that Greens fly-half Sam Bright is a coach in the making.
Right now, Lind is content for the point-scoring No.10 to steer a relatively young outfit on the pitch.
Bright played his 100th first grade game in the Greens' 55-12 win over Singleton at Rugby Park.
"Sam and Jason Milligan are our most senior players," Lind said. "I'd like to think in another five years Sam will be an excellent coach. He is extremely well prepared, diligent ... he actually reviews the game and comes up with suggestions. Not just the bullshit you sometimes get."
Typically, Bright produced a man-of-the match performance to mark the ton, crossing for a try and landing six conversions and a penalty for a haul of 20 points.
"We have a number of good fly-halfs," Lind said. "Jack McGregor was there at the start of the year and is very talented. Will Frost is a fantastic runner of the ball. Sam is a great game manager, has an excellent kicking game and is supremely fit. They are all different styles.
"At the moment, Sam is a good game manager and with the bunch we have got, that is the piece we value the most right now."
Bright wasn't the only Merewether player to record a milestone.
Halfback Rory Ryan, lock Zac Norgard and fullback Jack Mackay made their first grade run-on debut.
"The three of them are Greens juniors," Lind said. There are plenty of opportunities at our club if you stick your ear to the ground and hang in."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
