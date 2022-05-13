Charlestown Azzurri wary of wounded Newcastle Olympic in round 8 of NPLW NNSW

Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos is taking no notice of Newcastle Olympic's poor start to NPLW Northern NSW.
That includes Azzurri's 4-1 win over the 2020 premiers and champions in their season-opening clash on March 19.
Advertisement
The two sides meet again at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night as the competition enters its second round.
Olympic are sixth with six points after six outings and are coming off a 5-1 defeat at the hands of second-placed Warners Bay (16) on Tuesday night.
Charlestown rose to nine points and fourth place with a 2-0 win over Mid Coast (0) last weekend and can put a six-point buffer on Olympic with another three-point performance at Speers Point on Saturday night.
MORE IN SPORT:
"Obviously they haven't had the best start but there's a lot of teams battling for the top-four spots so every game is critical and, as the season goes on, I guess there's a greater sense of urgency for every team," Papaspiropoulos said.
"We can't be looking at that first result and we shouldn't use that as a reference of what will happen on Saturday. We know that they've got quality players, so we've got to make sure we're ready from the start of the game to be strong and perform well.
"The only thing that matters is what we do for 90 minutes on that pitch, irrespective of previous results or standings on the ladder. That's not what's relevant. What's relevant is what's in front of us and what we need to do to get a result."
Unbeaten leaders Broadmeadow (18 points) and fifth-placed Adamstown (7) also play at the Speers Point facility on Saturday night.
Magic were comfortable 5-2 winners when the two sides traded blows in round one on March 18 and have since added former national league player Rhali Dobson to their roster.
Both Saturday games kick off at 7pm.
Maitland (15) host winless Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park on Sunday at 3.40pm.
The New Lambton-Warners Bay match set for Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday has been postponed due to the state of the pitch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.