Charlestown Azzurri on the attack to defend No.1 spot against Broadmeadow

With byes and a flood of washed out games still to be played across the NNSW NPL, Charlestown and Broadmeadow have put little stock in their high positions on the ladder.
This week, though, is a different story.
Magic, with a game in hand, have the chance to take top spot from unbeaten Azzurri at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday in round 10.
Azzurri drew 3-3 with second-last Cooks Hill midweek to open the door for Magic, who are on 15 points - three behind Charlestown but with a better goal difference.
A rise to first would continue a great turnaround for the young Magic line-up, who lost several senior players in the off-season. They dropped their first two games this year before winning five in a row.
"The boys are just enjoying it," coach Damian Zane said.
"They are playing pretty free, they have all bought into the squad concept and they are seeing the results.
"To win and go top, after the start we had, would be a pretty good boost for them.
"It's been a good effort but we haven't done anything yet, but every win gets us closer to the first goal of making the semis."
Azzurri, fifth last year but with marquee additions Nigel Boogaard and Jacob Melling in 2022, have employed a more attacking style this year. It's led to 24 goals in eight games but also 14 conceded.
Coach Graham Law said his squad worked all summer to "completely change our DNA" and he would continue to back them to outscore rivals.
"Last year we knew how to sit in, not press and catch teams on the counter, and now we're going at teams," Law said. "But you can't have it both ways, not at this level. If you go at teams, you will be more open at the back.
"It could come back to bite me, but I'm fairly confident in us scoring a couple of goals every game, so Magic are going to have to score a few to beat us."
Like Zane, Law knows there's plenty to play out for teams lower on the ladder.
"The only time I'm taking any notice of the ladder is this weekend, because they are directly below us," he said. "We don't want to lose our spot."
The Jaffas v Edgeworth match at Edden Oval on Saturday was declared a washout before lunch on Friday. Law, though, was confident of getting on at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
"We don't want midweek games," he said. "We just don't perform as well midweek. We have a whole load of boys who are tradesmen and that affects us. We'd rather play on a soft pitch against Magic then have a game during the week."
Zac Lloyd and Boogaard are back for Azzurri, but Harry Frendo is suspended. Regan Lundy was in doubt with a knock.
Zane said Damon Green (back) may return, while Jeremy Wilson had recovered from illness. Keeper Nate Cavaliere (fractured finger) will miss at least another month.
In other matches, Cooks Hill host Valentine on Saturday (2.30pm).
On Sunday, Olympic welcome Adamstown (2pm) and Maitland travel to Lake Macquarie (4.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
