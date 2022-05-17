Newcastle Herald
Organised Crime Squad police hunt for man wanted on warrant in the Hunter

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
Updated May 17 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:32am
Police have appealed for assistance to local Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva, described as being of South American appearance, about 180cm tall, of a muscular build and unshaven, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

The Organised Crime Squad has issued a warrant for a 32-year-old man, understood to be in relation to a discovery of $20 million worth of cocaine at the Newcastle port on May 9.

