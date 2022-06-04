Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic set to battle Warners Bay for top spot in NPLW NNSW round 11

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Kirstyn Antoni missed Magic's last outing through concussion but will return against Warners Bay on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley believes it is "way too early" to say whether their top-of-the-table clash with Warners Bay at Magic Park on Sunday will determine the NPLW Northern NSW premiership.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.