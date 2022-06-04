Broadmeadow Magic set to battle Warners Bay for top spot in NPLW NNSW round 11

Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley believes it is "way too early" to say whether their top-of-the-table clash with Warners Bay at Magic Park on Sunday will determine the NPLW Northern NSW premiership.
But a win for either side will put them outright first in the points race as the competition reaches its midpoint with round 11 this weekend.
Advertisement
The two teams are level-pegged on 19 points atop the NPLW NNSW standings but the Panthers, who have played one more game than Magic, hold first place by goal difference.
"Teams are improving so it's a little bit early to think that," Curley said. "The competition is quite good at the moment. Last year was a bit of a two-horse race."
Magic took a 3-0 lead before winning 3-2 against a fast-finishing Warners Bay when they met at John Street Oval in round four.
It has been one of only two losses for the Panthers this campaign. Last weekend, they were beaten 4-2 by Newcastle Olympic (12).
Broadmeadow have dropped points in their past two matches, sustaining their first loss in almost 12 months when defeated 1-0 by Adamstown (10) in round eight then conceding a 90th-minute goal to share the points with Charlestown (16) in round nine.
"Against Charlestown we scored two goals but had maybe three or four one-on-ones that we didn't finish, then we conceded from 35 metres out in the 90th minute," Curley said.
"We should've put that game away earlier. For us, it's just about finishing and getting a bit of continuity bringing [former national league player] Rhali [Dobson] in."
Both teams should be at full-strength for the clash, which kicks off at 3.40pm.
Centre-back Kirstyn Antoni returns for Magic after missing the Azzurri clash through concussion. That allows Nadja Squires to slide back into the midfield after being used in the back line against Charlestown.
Magic have signed midfielder Molly Arens, who is playing college football in the United States, to a short-term contract while she is back in Australia but the former Junior Matilda is still waiting for a clearance and will not play this weekend.
Warners Bay coach Craig Atkins is confident he will get a response from his team after the two-goal loss to Olympic.
"Olympic were desperate and wanted it more than us, then there were some errors for goals creeping in again," Atkins said.
"After a performance like that, and they happen, you want to bounce back and you want to bounce back against one of the stronger teams. We've got that opportunity to do that this Sunday and we're expecting another tough tussle."
At Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (3.40pm), Charlestown and Maitland (15) will battle it out for third place.
Also on Saturday, Olympic play New Lambton (0) at Darling Street Oval (4.40pm) and Mid Coast (6) host Adamstown (10) in Taree (7pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.