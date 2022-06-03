HUNTER coach Scott Coleman expects "a response" after the shock departure of Southern Districts boss Todd Louden but is more concerned about getting the Wildfires back to their best.
Southern Districts will have a new man in charge when they venture to No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Louden, who steered Wanderers to a Hunter Rugby title in 2014, was in his third season with the Rebels.
They made the finals in 2020, were in the eight when COVID halted the competition last season, but have struggled this campaign and sit second last with two wins.
"Todd's sacking was a surprise," Coleman said. "There is normally a response, a bounce back. If you look at NRL clubs, when they lose a coach they generally win the next game. I don't know whether it was a board decision or what happened down there. I know they will be big and physical. They have one of the best scrums in the competition."
The scrum has been one of the Wildfires' strengths but the engine room - and the rest of the side - were given a reality check in the 42-21 loss to Warringah last round.
"We were out-enthused and didn't switch on at the right times," Coleman said. "Credit to the Rats, they gave it to us. We are going to face that every week now. Teams believe if they stop our scrum, they stop our go forward."
The Wildfires had won four games straight before the defeat at Pittwater Park.
"We have to lift our enthusiasm levels and stand up and match teams physically," Coleman said. "We are at home and have next week off with the bye.
"We haven't started well in any game this year. We have put a lot of focus on the start and getting out there with energy."
Blockbusting No.8 Lona Halahola returns after missing the Rats loss with the flu in the only change to the side.
Fly-half Connor Winchester is over a shoulder complaint which impacted heavily on his game against Warringah.
"Connor got through his contact work on Thursday night," Coleman said. "He was definitely worried about it last week. He couldn't tackle and it also affected his confidence in attack. He will be a lot better and we won't be moving guys around to try and hide him in defence."
Louden's exit at Southern District is almost certain to ensure Novocastrian and former NSW Waratahs hooker Andrew Tuala joins the Wildfires after his stint wit the Los Angeles Gilitinis is over.
Coleman has been in talks with Tuala, who was part of the Wanderers premiership team Louden coached and was at Southern Districts last season, and was confident of his signature.
However, Tuala was this week selected in the Samoan team to contest the Pacific Nations Cup, where they will play Australia A, Fiji and Tonga, and is unlikely to be available for the Wildfires until the final month of the Shute Shield.
The Wildfires women have the bye.
