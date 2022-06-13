Newcastle Olympic seize top-four spot as Maitland drop out in NPLW NNSW

Newcastle Olympic have broken into the NPLW Northern NSW top four for the first time this season while Maitland have dropped out.
Olympic made a slow start to their 2022 campaign but continued their resurgence with a hard-fought 3-2 win over seventh-placed Mid Coast at Darling Street Oval on Monday while Maitland were beaten 3-1 by Broadmeadow at Magic Park.
Advertisement
The win was Olympic's fourth in a row and elevated them to 18 points and fourth position while the Magpies stayed on 16 and fell to fifth to slip out of the top four for the first time.
It was the second time in the space of five days that Magic, who rejoined league leaders Warners Bay at the top of the table on 25 points, had beaten Maitland.
Broadmeadow held off a fast-finishing Magpies to win 4-3 last Wednesday night at Cooks Square Park and were always in the box seat on Monday.
Magic led 2-0 at the break. Rhali Dobson opened the scoring in the 16th minute when she ran onto Chelsea Lucas' ball in behind the Maitland defence then slotted into the right bottom corner with only goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone to beat.
Lucas added one of her own in the 21st when she sped onto a long ball and also only had Tomasone to beat.
Lucy Jerram made it 3-0 in the 58th with a trademark left-footed rocket from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Mercedes McNabb pulled one back for the visitors in the 62nd but they could not finish any other chances.
Although disappointed with the result, Maitland coach David Walker said it was not panic stations with a game still in hand over the teams above them and the season only at its midpoint.
"The second half improved and was more attacking but again the ball movement just wasn't good enough," Walker said. "That's our fourth bad result from a table perspective but we were very conscious that we'd had the best run of it in those first five or six games.
"There's still plenty of games left and the fact that Olympic lost something like their first six and are now above us on the table just shows they had a poor run of form then obviously results."
Olympic led before being forced to come from behind against Mid Coast, who were backing up two days after losing 8-0 to Warners Bay in Taree.
Jemma House gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when she finished from in front after a corner. Mid Coast levelled in the 27th when Sarah Coster finished from the edge of the 18-yard box after pressuring Olympic centre-back Alesha Clifford into coughing up the ball in her own half.
Evie Bobilak made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 31st minute before House again scored from close range off a corner in the 42nd.
Clifford secured the win in the 85th when she struck a free kick from 25 metres out into the top left corner of Mid Coast's net.
On Sunday, Charlestown Azzurri (20) consolidated third place with an 8-0 win over last-placed New Lambton.
All games played over the June long weekend were rescheduled washed-out fixtures.
Advertisement
Points: Warners Bay 25, Magic 25, Azzurri 20, Olympic 18, Maitland 16, Adamstown 11, Mid Coast 7, New Lambton 0.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.