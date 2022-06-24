Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Shark-repellent surfboard: Newcastle student Georgia King designs shark-repellent surfboard for HSC with JCD Surfboards owner Jamie Carr

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 24 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INNOVATIVE: JCD Surfboards owner Jamie Carr, Year 12 student Georgia King and her project teacher Louise Hemsworth. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

HUMANS have managed to mitigate mosquitos, sidestep snails and repel rats - but fending off one of the country's most ferocious predators has remained an elusive task.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.