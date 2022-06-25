Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons imports set for home-court debuts

By Brett Keeble
June 25 2022 - 3:00am
AMERICAN imports Nicole Munger and JaShaun Smith will make their long-awaited home-court debuts when the Newcastle Falcons host Manly Warringah Sea Eagles in the NBL1 East Conference double-header at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.

