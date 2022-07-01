Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

NBL1 East: Spanish guard Ana Fernandez on point for Newcastle Falcons

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 1 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAYMAKER: Spanish point guard Ana Fernandez has provided a new dimension in attack for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

ANA Fernandez is not a knock-em-down shooter or slasher to the basket, but the Spanish point guard appears the perfect fit for the Newcastle Falcons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.