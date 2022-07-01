ANA Fernandez is not a knock-em-down shooter or slasher to the basket, but the Spanish point guard appears the perfect fit for the Newcastle Falcons.
The 28-year-old will suit up for her second NBL1 East game when the Falcons host long-term rivals Illawarra at the Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium on Saturday.
"Ana is the point guard we need to get everyone organised," Falcons coach Chloe Mullaney said. "She is a genuine playmaker. She runs the offence, defends hard and makes great passes.
"Kate Kingham and Jess Relf have been doing a job for us but we haven't really had a designated point guard."
Fernandez had legs of rubber after virtually hopping off a plane and onto the court in a 75-73 win over Manly at home last Saturday.
"There was no pressure on her to play," Mullaney said. "I told her to see how she felit in the warm-up."
Fernandez pulled in a rebound and provided an assists in six minutes on court.
"I thought I was OK, but I started running and my legs weren't going anywhere," Fernandez said.
Fernandez played alongside Falcons' US import Nicole Munger at CB Aridane in the Canary Islands last season, winning a title.
The guard had intended to return home to northern Spain and play some three-on-three basketball.
However, when a contract with another American who the Falcons had lined up fell through, Munger suggested Fernandez.
"It all happened pretty quickly," Mullaney said. "Ana is grateful to be here and we are grateful to have her."
Fernandez had one season playing college basketball in Buffalo, New York, but otherwise has been based in Spain.
"It was never in my mind," she said. "Having Nicole Munger here, the opportunity came and I said why not - new country, new experience, different basketball.
"I am sure I will leave here a better player. The game is more physical here, more one-on-one. In Spain it is more structured. That is good for me. I want to get good shots for my teammates and held lead the team with my experience. The young girls are so eager to learn and get better, and they bring a lot of intensity to the game. I am very much looking forward to this weekend."
Munger, who went to college at Michigan University, has scored more than 20 points and hauled in seven rebounds in her two games.
"I am definitely finding my feet," Munger said. "The first week was such a whirlwind. Now we have had some practises, I am learning the systems, learning the plays and learning where the girls are going to be. It has been fun."
Munger will square up against a former college rival in Kittyhawks import Tyler Scaife.
Scaife played at Rutgers University and has been leading the way for Illawarra, averaging 19 points, two assists and four rebounds.
"They are sitting a couple of places above us in third spot," Mullaney said. "Their American is a strong player and they have a lot of local juniors."
The clash looms as one of the final few for Mullaney's daughter and Falcons gun, Chyra.
The 19-year-old, who has averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds per game, is heading to the Michigan University and is awaiting a visa.
"They want her there next week," Chloe said. "The athletics department at Michigan have written a letter to the US consulate in Australia to try and hasten the process. She could be here for one week, it could be four week."
