Northern NSW National Premier League: Quick turnaround for rescheduled match between Valentine, Olympic

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 4 2022 - 11:00am
Catch-up game a 'must-win' affair for Valentine

Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes describes Tuesday night's catch-up game with Olympic at Speers Points as "must win" if they are going to feature in Northern NSW National Premier League finals this season.

