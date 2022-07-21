Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Subscriber

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien says club's depth will allow for changes if Knights fail to aim up against Roosters

MM
By Max McKinney
July 21 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien admits he will have to consider personnel changes if his team can't bounce back against Sydney Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.