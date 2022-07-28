Newcastle Herald
Valentine roll Lambton Jaffas again to improve NPL finals chances

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:42am, first published 3:30am
HARD TO HANDLE: Import Tyrone Mulder has been a valuable recruit for Valentine this season. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Canadian Tyrone Mulder again provided a goal and Brodie Volkienne rose to the challenge in goals as Valentine put another dent in Lambton Jaffas' NPL NNSW premiership defence.

