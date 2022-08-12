SOUTHS have used 35 players in first grade this season according to coach Andrew Ryan.
Regardless of how much cavalry returns from the Lions' casualty ward for Newcastle Rugby League's upcoming finals series, Ryan says he feels confident in promoting individuals from reserves and under 19s.
The likes of Jason Keelan, Jack Welsh, Reeve Howard and Travis Peterson are all approaching comebacks from injury, potentially for the start of semis next weekend, but the campaigns of Mitch Black, Jake Dooley, Scott Matthews and Sam Elwin have been declared over.
"They are more than likely pushing it [Keelan, Welsh, Howard and Peterson], more realistic the second week of semis," Ryan said.
"Ideally it would be great to get those boys back, but I feel like with the amount of players we've been able to use this year I'm confident in throwing anyone in there.
"Even if they haven't played first grade, I'd be willing to throw them in and give them a shot. We've trained together all year."
Souths travel to meet the Bulldogs at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday in what now marks the last round of the regular season for 2022.
The Lions (20 points) sit equal fourth on the competition ladder and could finish anywhere from third to fifth depending on results and for-and-against records.
However, based on the current standings and a points differential of just 11, they will likely feature in the elimination game against either Macquarie (20) or Cessnock (22) on Sunday, August 21.
Souths snapped a four-match losing streak by defeating Western Suburbs 34-16 at Harker Oval last weekend and accounted for Kurri 19-6 on May 1.
"I'd be disappointed if we didn't come out and apply a little bit of what we did last week. We had let ourselves down at stages in games during that block," Ryan said.
"But forgetting semi-finals, we're going to a proud footy town in Kurri and it's their last home game of the year so we need to turn up with a good mentality, focused and be ready to play because otherwise we'll get beaten."
Wooden spooners Kurri are set to welcome back Nick Harvey from injury.
Elsewhere in rescheduled fixtures from last month, third-placed Goannas are minus Sam Mataora and Pita Godinet but have Honeti Tuha return when they host unchanged leaders Maitland at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday. The Pickers mark 50 outings for Sam Anderson.
Macquarie, fresh from back-to-back losses but still chasing a spot in the top three, expect Bobby Treacy and Cal Briggs to take the field when they meet Lakes at Cahill Oval on Saturday. The Seagulls are farewelling prop Shaun Boss.
Wests junior Nick Haggarty is poised to debut when the Rosellas, coming off a narrow win midweek, visit Wyong at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday. Jake O'Brien and Ky Johnson have both been called up for their maiden run with the Roos.
Central, unbeaten in their last nine appearances, and The Entrance went head-to-head at St John Oval on Friday night.
