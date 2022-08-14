MACQUARIE captain Liam Higgins admits he was keeping a close eye on the result between Maitland and Cessnock.
Higgins, while on the bench late in Saturday's game and having already done enough to help the Scorpions overcome Lakes at Cahill Oval, says attention quickly drifted to the other Newcastle Rugby League fixture.
Advertisement
It had little to do with Maitland marking back-to-back minor premierships, rather third spot on the ladder and two cracks at the 2022 title hung in the balance for both Macquarie and Cessnock.
Cessnock slipped back to fourth and Souths (22), who also ended up equal on the ladder after easing past Kurri Kurri 26-8, stayed fifth because of an inferior points differential.
"If I'm being honest we were watching the last 10 minutes of the Maitland-Cessnock game," Higgins said.
"Because we were up by a fair bit Kiddy [Macquarie coach Steve Kidd] said 'you're not going back on' so we started having a look [online].
"We were all in the sheds afterwards but didn't sing the team song yet.
"Obviously we would have been happy with fourth because you get a home semi, so either way it was alright, but third just gives you a bit of breathing space.
"When the hooter went at Cessnock we all went up and started ripping into the team song."
Macquarie (+166) finished less than five converted tries in front of Cessnock (+138) after the completion of 18 rounds. Souths (+29) made up some ground on the weekend but were always further afield.
The Scorpions now meet second-placed Central at St John Oval in Saturday's qualifying semi-final while the Goannas clash with Souths at Cessnock Sportsground in Sunday's elimination semi-final.
Higgins felt somewhat relived after what was a "big week" for Macquarie, having played three games in seven days and rebounding from back-to-back losses.
Butcher Boys coach Phil Williams expects to welcome back seven regulars, including Luke Walsh, Cameron Anderson and Junior Roqica, who all missed their most recent outing.
Higgins hopes Macquarie centre Cal Briggs will be available after being put on report for a shoulder charge on Lakes fullback Blake Potts.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry said he was proud of the Pickers finishing on top of the table again and sealing consecutive club championships. A try late in the first half to five-eighth Chad O'Donnell proved the difference for the visitors at Cessnock.
Also on Saturday, in what wrapped up a rescheduled round from last month, Wests and Wyong produced a high-scoring affair despite being out of finals contention with the hosts prevailing 38-34 at Morry Breen Oval.
LADDER: Maitland 31, Central 29, Macquarie 22 (+166), Cessnock 22 (+138), Souths 22 (+29), Wyong 16, Entrance 15, Lakes 10, Wests 9, Kurri 4
Advertisement
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.