Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Third spot decided in last-round of season with Macquarie edging out Cessnock

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 14 2022 - 10:28am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MACQUARIE captain Liam Higgins admits he was keeping a close eye on the result between Maitland and Cessnock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.