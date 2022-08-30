Tony Jarrett has been re-elected as Singleton's deputy mayor in the council's first meeting following a by-election last month.
Cr Jarrett, who ran unopposed at Tuesday night's meeting, returns to the role for the third consecutive period.
In February, the Supreme Court found Singleton's December 2021 local government election was invalid, due to the fact 55 of the 2467 iVote ballots lodged had "failed".
A by-election was held on July 30 for the nine councillor positions, which saw Sarah Johnstone replace Belinda Charlton on council.
Tuesday's meeting included an oath and affirmation of office by the nine elected councillors, and a presentation to former councillor Belinda Charlton in recognition of her contribution to the community since the previous election.
Cr Jarrett said he was honoured to have the ongoing support of the Mayor and councillors.
"I'm very pleased to have been elected by my Council colleagues, and I look forward to continuing to work with the mayor and the general manager in this capacity," Cr Jarrett said.
"I deeply respect the importance of this role in assisting our mayor and bringing our community together for the benefit of the people who live and work in Singleton."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
