Newcastle's collective resilience might have come under fire at times this season but it's hard to question the commitment of halfback Adam Clune.
Sunday's clash with Cronulla will be the 13th game Clune has played without a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee.
Advertisement
The playmaker tore the ligament back in round five on a wet night against Manly.
The injury kept him sidelined the following week and for another few games across the campaign, but he has battled on to feature in 17 of Newcastle's 23 fixtures.
The 27-year-old was at pains not to use the lingering problem as an excuse when asked about it this week, but admitted it had affected his performance.
"It hasn't been 100 per cent, but that's footy," Clune said.
"When you play 25 rounds ... I don't think anybody is at 100 per cent.
"At times it's been limited, but I've done a lot of work with the physios and the medical staff to get it where it needs to be and probably the best it can be at the moment.
"It's been feeling really good, but I'm looking forward to getting some work into it in the off-season to hopefully come back in the preseason and hit the ground running."
The PCL is one of four major ligaments in the knee, but surgery is not necessarily required if it is torn.
Clune said he was "comfortable" going without an operation, but the 42-game half is hopeful an extended break from playing will improve the knee for next season.
"Not having that wear and tear week to week," he said.
"A bit more time in the gym building the muscles around the knee will be really important for it.
"Hopefully [I can] get the strapping tape off, it will allow me to move a bit more freely and at high speeds.
"For anybody who is carrying niggles, I think the off-season provides that time to spend some more time in the gym ... and get those things that are bothering you right."
MORE IN SPORT:
While opening up about his knee, Clune is focused on trying to end the season with a win and said the third-placed Sharks presented a "big challenge" regardless of whether they field a full-strength side or not.
Advertisement
"They'll probably want to hit the ground running going into finals, but they're in a position that they could probably rest players," he said.
"They're a great team and have got some depth. I think they've shown that this year and to finish in the top four you have to.
"Whether they rest players or not, it will be a challenge for us and we'll be ready."
Clune, who has Phoenix Crossland as a starting halves partner for the first time on Sunday, is excited to play on Old Boys' Day.
"Talking to some of the boys, they say it's a huge day," he said.
"They've given it big wraps in terms of the atmosphere and I've obviously watched a few on TV over the years.
Advertisement
"We've got a rich history ... some very successful teams in the past and to have those guys there supporting us it's super special.
"Hopefully we can respect that and put in a good performance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.