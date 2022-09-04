MACQUARIE will be forced to make at least one change ahead of this weekend's Newcastle Rugby League grand final, but coach Steve Kidd says he's also considering a tactical switch.
Rebels representative forward Matt Moon won't line-up in the 2022 decider against Maitland while playmaker Jayden Wright could return from injury in the last game of the season.
Advertisement
Moon was taken to hospital on Saturday night and later diagnosed with a torn adductor, having been assisted from the field midway through the second half of a 26-20 win over Cessnock.
Kidd said Moon had been "in a lot of pain".
The Scorpions have yet to settle on a replacement, but both Jack McGurie and Campbell Sheppard were alongside Moon on the bench with Wright 18th man.
"Wright was in our 17 the night before but because of the weather [wet] we took another forward," Kidd said.
"He got through the week pretty good and he wouldn't have been able to play 80 [minutes], but next week he probably comes right in the mix to play halfback for us."
Kerrod Holland moved between fullback and five-eighth in the absence of regular No.7 Bayden Searle (broken leg). Mainstay in the halves was Jeremy Gibson.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.