THE potential return by Pat Batey from concussion has lifted morale and confidence at the Maitland Blacks.
But coach Luke Cunningham won't make a call until Saturday on whether the livewire fullback plays the do-or-die minor semi-final against Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday
Foremost in Cunningham's mind will be Batey's health.
Batey hasn't played since suffering a head knock in the early stages of the Blacks' 21-14 loss to Nelson Bay on August 13.
That match was the 25-year-old's first game back from a concussion he sustained against University three weeks prior.
Maitland have thorough protocols regarding concussion.
Batey has undergone a multitude of tests and was cleared by a neurologist on Monday to resume training. He came through a contact session on Thursday with no ill effects but Cunningham will wait until Saturday to make a final call.
"It's a hard one," the coach said. 'You certainly want him there. Seeing him around the playing group on Thursday night. What it does for morale. He is the type of player who lifts his teammates. Just his presence is important.
"He trained and seemed to get through OK.
"We will do a follow up with him on Saturday morning to see how he pulled up after a day of work. I'll include our medical expert Mick Sager in the final decision.
"At best, he will sit on the bench. Even then I may not use him."
Batey had two bouts of concussion last year and admitted the most recent head knock had "rattled" him.
"I copped a stray elbow five minutes into the game," he said. "I had general concussion symptoms - headaches, a lack of concentration.
"It knocked my confidence around. I thought I was OK, but once it happened, it rattled me a little bit.
"It has been a month since the last one. I haven't rushed anything. I have undergone CT scans, brain activity tests and been guided by the neurologist. I saw him again this week and he answered the questions that I needed to know."
Batey was in career-best form before the first head knock.
"This is my first season at fullback. It has been a good change," he said. "You don't have to control the side as much. I can chime in and out and play as a second 10."
Dane Corben has done a great job in Batey's absence and will start at 15 on Sunday.
The Blacks have a number of players injured. The extra week, after last weekend was washed out, has helped the healing process but Batey and possibly centre Mick Taylor are the only ones likely to feature. Sam Callow (sternum), Nick Davidson (wrist) and Pat Robards (ankle) have been ruled out.
Wanderers are full strength bar fly-half Luke Simmons, who suffered a season-ending torn pec on July 23.
"Pat Batey is a quality player and if he is available it certainly makes a difference for them," Wanderers coach Dan Beckett said.
"Maitland are well coached and a really tight group. Everyone knows how each other plays. It will be the effort areas that are key. Those little things that win football games. Getting off the ground quick, kick chase and things like that."
The ledger is square heading into Sunday. Wanderers prevailed 29-22 at Marcellin Park and the Blacks reversed the result, winning 27-22 at No.2 Sportsground.
"They have shown all year, bar the last round (48-0 loss to Merewether), that defensively they are pretty good," Beckett said. "They were certainly hard to break down in the second round. We will have our work cut out."
Cunningham said stopping Wanders up-front would be key.
"They rely heavily on their good ball runners," he said. "Marcus Christensen and Ben Ham lay the platform for the likes of Dillon Rowney and Hayden Cole.
"We need to make sure we put them on the deck and stop that momentum. If their outside backs get front-foot ball it makes our job harder."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
