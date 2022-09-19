The Newcastle Jets have signed 17-year-old defender Chloe Walandouw to her first A-League Women's contract as coach Ash Wilson continues to assemble the club's 2022-23 roster.
The Macquarie Hills teenager has come through the Jets Academy program and has been identified as one of the nation's rising talents with selections in Junior Matildas squads.
"[Chloe] is an academy product who has represented in every age group and wears the Newcastle Jets badge with pride," Wilson said in a club statement.
"Chloe is a regular member of the under-17 national team, who were recently crowned champions of the 2022 AFF Under 17 Tournament.
"She is a fullback who loves to get forward, using her speed and dribbling skills to contribute to positive attacks. Defensively, she loves a challenge and thrives in one-v-one situations."
Walandouw's addition takes the Jets squad to seven confirmed players.
Midfielder Cassidy Davis, goalkeeper Claire Coelho, centre-back Taren King and scholarship-holder Lara Gooch have all been re-signed.
Adamstown captain and left-back Leia Puxty has earned a national league contract and the Jets have unveiled the first of their international signings in American defender Emily Garnier.
The Jets have parted ways with long-serving co-captain Gema Simon, attacking players Sunny Franco and Sophie Harding, midfielder Bethany Gordon plus imports Elizabeth Eddy (United States) and Marie Dolvik Markussen (Norway).
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
