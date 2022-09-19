The Newcastle Jets have re-signed attacking midfielder Lucy Johnson for their upcoming A-League Women's campaign.
The 23-year-old got her first taste of national league football with the Jets last season, making 13 appearances.
Johnson is the eighth player confirmed in coach Ash Wilson's roster for Newcastle's 2022-23 campaign, which begins on the road against Brisbane on November 19.
"I'm pleased to be able to re-sign Lucy after a promising debut season," Wilson said in a club statement.
"She is a player who plays with passion and commitment and has much potential. She is clever and creative and likes to contribute to attacking movements which suits the way we want to play.
"Lucy is also a versatile midfielder, which gives us flexibility in what we want to do. I'm keen to see the confidence Lucy will grow with after last season and look forward to the impact she will have in this team."
Johnson, who has been playing for North West Sydney Spirit in NPLW NSW, is the eighth signing confirmed by the Jets.
The club also announced on Monday they had given 17-year-old defender Chloe Walandouw her first A-League Women's contract.
Midfielder Cassidy Davis, goalkeeper Claire Coelho, centre-back Taren King and scholarship-holder Lara Gooch have all been re-signed.
Adamstown captain and left-back Leia Puxty has earned a national league contract and the Jets have unveiled the first of their international signings in American defender Emily Garnier.
The Jets have parted ways with long-serving co-captain Gema Simon, defenders Kirsty Fenton and Tiana Jaber, attacking players Sunny Franco and Sophie Harding, midfielder Bethany Gordon plus imports Elizabeth Eddy (United States) and Marie Dolvik Markussen (Norway).
Newcastle are set to begin pre-season training in mid-October with an eye on a return to finals in the expanded 11-team competition.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
