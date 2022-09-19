Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets re-sign midfielder Lucy Johnson for 2022-23 A-League Women's campaign

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 19 2022 - 8:00am
Midfielder Lucy Johnson made 13 appearances for the Jets last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have re-signed attacking midfielder Lucy Johnson for their upcoming A-League Women's campaign.

