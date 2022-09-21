Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Broadmeadow Magic's midfield depth set to be tested in do-or-die final with Newcastle Olympic: NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:14am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magic midfielder Maddie Dean is nursing a foot complaint but expected to play this weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Coach Jake Curley will test the depths of Broadmeadow's midfield stocks for their NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday night after losing Bella Carlisle through suspension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.