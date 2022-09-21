Coach Jake Curley will test the depths of Broadmeadow's midfield stocks for their NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final against Newcastle Olympic on Saturday night after losing Bella Carlisle through suspension.
Carlisle will sit out the do-or-die match at Magic Park after copping a one-week suspension following a red card in the 88th minute of Broadmeadow's 6-1 semi-final loss to Warners Bay on Sunday for two yellow card offences.
She joins a growing list of unavailable Magic midfielders this campaign. The club started the year without former national league player Kobie Ferguson (knee) then lost new recruit Keziah White (knee) after one appearance. Maggie Quinn (pregnant) followed and Nadja Squires (ankle) is currently sidelined.
Maddie Dean had impact against the Panthers but is nursing a foot injury and was forced from the field around the 70th minute on Sunday.
Curley expects Dean to play this weekend with the winner joining Warners Bay in the October 2 grand final.
Magic trailed 2-1 until the 73rd minute of the major semi-final at John Street Oval but the Panthers scored four goals in the latter stages to complete the five-goal rout.
"For 70 minutes we were really good, then we conceded four goals from three free kicks and one cross," Curley lamented.
"We haven't done that before. But I think it's fine. We can compete with them. They're just very clinical.
"We also need to be better at finishing because in the first part we created good chances."
